Comparing of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (HMG) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Since HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 164.78 N/A -1.07 0.00 Whitestone REIT 13 4.46 N/A 0.51 25.10

In table 1 we can see HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Whitestone REIT’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% -5% -3.2% Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Whitestone REIT’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.02 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. shares and 62% of Whitestone REIT shares. 72.03% are HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of Whitestone REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 2.51% -3.91% 1.61% -7.32% 41.32% -2.19% Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4%

For the past year HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. had bearish trend while Whitestone REIT had bullish trend.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.