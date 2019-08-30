Comparing of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (HMG) and Its Competitors

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. has 5.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. 72.03% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% -5.00% -3.20% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.40 2.33

The rivals have a potential upside of 4.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 2.51% -3.91% 1.61% -7.32% 41.32% -2.19% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. had bearish trend while HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s peers beat HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.