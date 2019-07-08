Comparing of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (HMG) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Both HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 166.21 N/A 4.10 3.27 Federal Realty Investment Trust 131 10.44 N/A 3.01 43.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Federal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 12% Federal Realty Investment Trust 0.00% 10.6% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.48 shows that HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Federal Realty Investment Trust has beta of 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust on the other hand boasts of a $141 average price target and a 7.69% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Federal Realty Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 5.6% and 96.7% respectively. About 72.03% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. -4.96% -8.3% -6.49% -8.28% 32.03% -2.92% Federal Realty Investment Trust 0.44% -4.71% -4.05% 1.11% 10.8% 10.21%

For the past year HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. had bearish trend while Federal Realty Investment Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats on 6 of the 10 factors HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.