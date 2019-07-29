Comparing of HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCHU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Both HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37

Table 1 demonstrates HL Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HL Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 55.82%. About 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.65% 2.04% 0% 0% 1.26% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.