Comparing of HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCHU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Both HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|98.37
Table 1 demonstrates HL Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
HL Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 55.82%. About 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.65%
|2.04%
|0%
|0%
|1.26%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.58%
|-1.35%
|5.03%
|0%
|0%
|5.46%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.