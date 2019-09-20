Comparing of HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Both HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp.