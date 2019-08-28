Comparing of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology companies, Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Histogenics Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.29 beta indicates that Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Histogenics Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 280.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.