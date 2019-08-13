Comparing of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

We will be comparing the differences between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Histogenics Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 47.6% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.