Comparing of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)

We are contrasting Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.