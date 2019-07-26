Comparing of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 11.36 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation has a 3.7 beta, while its volatility is 270.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.54 beta which is 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation. Its rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.