Comparing of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

We will be comparing the differences between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Histogenics Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 0.72% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.