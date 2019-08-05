Comparing of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) and Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). The two are both Resorts & Casinos companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 31 1.32 N/A 3.29 9.95 Century Casinos Inc. 9 1.57 N/A 0.12 83.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Century Casinos Inc. Century Casinos Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is currently more affordable than Century Casinos Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Century Casinos Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0.00% 56.9% 11.6% Century Casinos Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Century Casinos Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Century Casinos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Century Casinos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.7%. 0.9% are Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.89% of Century Casinos Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -0.15% 2.48% 2.16% 7.42% -3.45% 23.91% Century Casinos Inc. 2.81% 1.75% 8.58% 27.19% 22.61% 33.56%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. was less bullish than Century Casinos Inc.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats Century Casinos Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.