Comparing of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) and LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) and LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Mortgage Investment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop Holdings Inc. 20 1.43 N/A 1.44 15.77 LendingTree Inc. 360 4.27 N/A 3.01 107.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hilltop Holdings Inc. and LendingTree Inc. LendingTree Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hilltop Holdings Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Hilltop Holdings Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hilltop Holdings Inc. and LendingTree Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.2% LendingTree Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 11.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.88 beta indicates that Hilltop Holdings Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, LendingTree Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Hilltop Holdings Inc. and LendingTree Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LendingTree Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

LendingTree Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $303.33 average target price and a -1.87% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hilltop Holdings Inc. and LendingTree Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.6% and 83.7%. Insiders held 2.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, LendingTree Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.8% 6.23% 9.67% 22.26% 8.67% 27.2% LendingTree Inc. -22.06% -22.41% -16.21% 11.14% 40.75% 46.9%

For the past year Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LendingTree Inc.

Summary

LendingTree Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services. In addition, it offers wealth and investment management services, including estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, mortgage-backed, asset and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and structured products; provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, clearing, and securities lending services; and operates as a securities broker. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed rate conventional and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo loans, and federal housing administration and veteran affairs loans. Its Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, flood, and vacant policies; and commercial lines that include commercial multi-peril, builders risk, builders risk renovation, sports liability, and inland marine policies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. The company offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit-based offerings. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans. In addition, it offers information, tools, and access to other products, including credit repair, through which consumers obtain assistance improving their credit profiles; debt relief services, through which consumers obtain assistance negotiating existing loans; and home improvement services, through which consumers have the opportunity to research and find home improvement professional services. Further, the company provides personal credit data, through which consumers gain insights into how prospective lenders and other third parties view their credit profiles; real estate brokerage services, through which consumers are matched with local realtors who assist them in their home purchase or sale efforts; and various consumer insurance products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. Additionally, it operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; and SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.