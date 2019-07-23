Comparing of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 101 2.44 N/A 3.21 30.56 STERIS plc 128 4.47 N/A 3.22 40.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and STERIS plc. STERIS plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than STERIS plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and STERIS plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2% STERIS plc 0.00% 8.6% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.91 shows that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. STERIS plc has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival STERIS plc is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. STERIS plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and STERIS plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $94.67, and a -9.62% downside potential. Competitively STERIS plc has an average price target of $144, with potential downside of -2.19%. The data provided earlier shows that STERIS plc appears more favorable than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and STERIS plc are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 90% respectively. 0.3% are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, STERIS plc has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -1.68% -7.22% -5.37% 0.81% 9.93% 10.6% STERIS plc 0.93% 2.13% 9.34% 9.2% 28.09% 22.99%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than STERIS plc

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors STERIS plc beats Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.