Comparing of Hill International Inc. (HIL) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.56 0.00 TransUnion 67 6.11 N/A 1.41 45.71

In table 1 we can see Hill International Inc. and TransUnion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% TransUnion 0.00% 14.5% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Hill International Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. TransUnion has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hill International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, TransUnion’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. TransUnion’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hill International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hill International Inc. and TransUnion.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, TransUnion’s average price target is $78, while its potential downside is -4.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of Hill International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TransUnion are owned by institutional investors. Hill International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of TransUnion shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. -3.43% -18.48% -30.56% -27.88% -59.46% -26.95% TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06%

For the past year Hill International Inc. had bearish trend while TransUnion had bullish trend.

Summary

TransUnion beats on 9 of the 9 factors Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.