Comparing of Highpower International Inc. (HPJ) and Its Peers

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11% of Highpower International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Highpower International Inc. has 32.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Highpower International Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 19.70% 5.30% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Highpower International Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International Inc. N/A 4 4.76 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Highpower International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Highpower International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.50 3.00

The rivals have a potential upside of 141.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Highpower International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Highpower International Inc. has stronger performance than Highpower International Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Highpower International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Highpower International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Highpower International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Highpower International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Highpower International Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Highpower International Inc.’s rivals are 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Highpower International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Highpower International Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Highpower International Inc.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.