Comparing of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.59 N/A 0.22 5.71 Continental Resources Inc. 40 2.51 N/A 2.51 14.79

Table 1 highlights HighPoint Resources Corporation and Continental Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Continental Resources Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Continental Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HighPoint Resources Corporation and Continental Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s current beta is 3.07 and it happens to be 207.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Continental Resources Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HighPoint Resources Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Continental Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Continental Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

HighPoint Resources Corporation and Continental Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s upside potential is 108.33% at a $2.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Continental Resources Inc.’s consensus target price is $51.86, while its potential upside is 77.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HighPoint Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Continental Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.2% of Continental Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Continental Resources Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. has weaker performance than HighPoint Resources Corporation

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.