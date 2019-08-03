Comparing of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 35.03%. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
