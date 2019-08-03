Comparing of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 35.03%. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.