Comparing of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

As Asset Management companies, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.01 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 29.86%. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.