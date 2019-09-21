Comparing of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

As Asset Management companies, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.01
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 29.86%. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
