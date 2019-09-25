Comparing of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

We are contrasting Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was less bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.