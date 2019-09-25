Comparing of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

We are contrasting Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was less bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
