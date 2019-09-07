Comparing of Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.23 N/A 0.80 2.65 Arch Coal Inc. 88 0.53 N/A 17.98 4.96

Demonstrates Hi-Crush Inc. and Arch Coal Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Arch Coal Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hi-Crush Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hi-Crush Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hi-Crush Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1%

Liquidity

Hi-Crush Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arch Coal Inc. are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. Arch Coal Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hi-Crush Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hi-Crush Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Arch Coal Inc. is $90, which is potential 17.43% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares and 0% of Arch Coal Inc. shares. 0.7% are Hi-Crush Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year Hi-Crush Inc. had bearish trend while Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Hi-Crush Inc.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.