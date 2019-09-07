Comparing of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HEXO Corp. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares and 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.29% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors HEXO Corp. beats Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
