Comparing of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HEXO Corp. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares and 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.29% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors HEXO Corp. beats Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.