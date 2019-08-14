Comparing of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 25 3.86 N/A 0.08 319.10

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is $31.67, which is potential 19.24% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HEXO Corp. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors at 9.15% and 92.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38%

For the past year HEXO Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats HEXO Corp.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.