Comparing of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.89 N/A 0.29 13.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HEXO Corp. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HEXO Corp. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 13% 2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HEXO Corp. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.15% and 96% respectively. 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -4.37% 20.7% 31.93% 50.62% 82.12% 110.79% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. -16.46% -16.1% -7.48% -27.07% -45.45% 9.7%

For the past year HEXO Corp. has stronger performance than Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors HEXO Corp.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.