Comparing of Hexindai Inc. (HX) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Both Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai Inc. 3 1.77 N/A 0.33 8.56 Senmiao Technology Limited 4 12.62 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hexindai Inc. and Senmiao Technology Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hexindai Inc. and Senmiao Technology Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12.3% Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -97.5% -82.7%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hexindai Inc. Its rival Senmiao Technology Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Hexindai Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Senmiao Technology Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Hexindai Inc. shares and 0.2% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology Limited has 68.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexindai Inc. -4.44% -14.89% -3.78% -59.12% -76.37% 12% Senmiao Technology Limited -11.68% -12.33% 22.35% -7.96% -45.37% 9.19%

For the past year Hexindai Inc. was more bullish than Senmiao Technology Limited.

Summary

Hexindai Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Senmiao Technology Limited.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.