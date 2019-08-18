Comparing of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.56 N/A 1.01 14.27 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.58 beta means Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s volatility is 58.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has beta of 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. Its rival Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 1 0 2.33 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a consensus price target of $14, and a 9.38% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 18.3%. About 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company had bullish trend while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.