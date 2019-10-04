Comparing of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Both Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 14 0.99 1.30B 1.01 14.27 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 11 1.15 159.08M 0.49 29.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CommScope Holding Company Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 9,187,279,151.94% 1.4% 0.5% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 1,397,891,036.91% 6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. CommScope Holding Company Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. Its rival CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.4 respectively. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a consensus price target of $15.2, and a 5.56% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of CommScope Holding Company Inc. is $20, which is potential 81.98% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, CommScope Holding Company Inc. is looking more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and CommScope Holding Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 99.8%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company had bullish trend while CommScope Holding Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.