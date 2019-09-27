Comparing of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 14 1.00 1.30B 1.01 14.27 Casa Systems Inc. 7 0.00 28.64M 0.42 15.73

Demonstrates Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Casa Systems Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Casa Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is presently more affordable than Casa Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 9,352,517,985.61% 1.4% 0.5% Casa Systems Inc. 430,030,030.03% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. Its rival Casa Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 4.2 respectively. Casa Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Casa Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20 Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$15.2 is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.90%. Casa Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.5 consensus price target and a 25.83% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Casa Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Casa Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 68.6% respectively. 0.1% are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 8.78% stronger performance while Casa Systems Inc. has -49.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats Casa Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.