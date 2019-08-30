Comparing of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.60 N/A 1.01 14.27 ADTRAN Inc. 15 0.86 N/A 0.02 462.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ADTRAN Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.58 beta indicates that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ADTRAN Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc. has 2.7 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADTRAN Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and ADTRAN Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20 ADTRAN Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s consensus target price is $15.2, while its potential upside is 11.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and ADTRAN Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 94.5% respectively. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s stock price has bigger growth than ADTRAN Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats ADTRAN Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.