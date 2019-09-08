Comparing of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.49 N/A 1.28 15.81 Core Laboratories N.V. 56 2.52 N/A 2.02 24.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hess Midstream Partners LP and Core Laboratories N.V. Core Laboratories N.V. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hess Midstream Partners LP. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Core Laboratories N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Liquidity

Hess Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Core Laboratories N.V. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Core Laboratories N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hess Midstream Partners LP and Core Laboratories N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Hess Midstream Partners LP is $25.5, with potential upside of 33.58%. On the other hand, Core Laboratories N.V.’s potential upside is 54.15% and its average target price is $66.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Core Laboratories N.V. looks more robust than Hess Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hess Midstream Partners LP and Core Laboratories N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP has 18.73% stronger performance while Core Laboratories N.V. has -15.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Core Laboratories N.V. beats Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.