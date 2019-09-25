Comparing of Hess Corporation (HES) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 62 3.01 N/A -0.62 0.00 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.75 N/A 0.75 7.38

Table 1 highlights Hess Corporation and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.96 beta means Hess Corporation’s volatility is 96.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. VOC Energy Trust’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hess Corporation and VOC Energy Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Hess Corporation has a consensus price target of $77.33, and a 20.23% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Hess Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Hess Corporation has stronger performance than VOC Energy Trust

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats on 5 of the 9 factors Hess Corporation.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.