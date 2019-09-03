Comparing of Heska Corporation (HSKA) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation 79 4.39 N/A 0.55 145.71 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 162 1.42 N/A 9.09 18.43

Table 1 highlights Heska Corporation and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Heska Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Heska Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Heska Corporation and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.5% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

Heska Corporation’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heska Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Heska Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Heska Corporation and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 5 2.71

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings on the other hand boasts of a $188.86 consensus target price and a 12.98% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heska Corporation and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are owned by institutional investors at 90.5% and 95.4% respectively. 3% are Heska Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57%

For the past year Heska Corporation has -6.92% weaker performance while Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has 32.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats Heska Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.