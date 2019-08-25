Comparing of Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) and Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) and Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) compete against each other in the Business Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herman Miller Inc. 39 0.94 N/A 2.73 16.58 Virco Mfg. Corporation 4 0.33 N/A -0.07 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Herman Miller Inc. and Virco Mfg. Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herman Miller Inc. 0.00% 20% 9.1% Virco Mfg. Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Herman Miller Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Virco Mfg. Corporation has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Herman Miller Inc. shares and 31.6% of Virco Mfg. Corporation shares. Herman Miller Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Virco Mfg. Corporation has 12.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herman Miller Inc. -0.79% 3.07% 17.37% 34.78% 21.39% 49.88% Virco Mfg. Corporation 7.13% -3.43% -0.22% 8.94% -3.01% 12.75%

For the past year Herman Miller Inc. has stronger performance than Virco Mfg. Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Herman Miller Inc. beats Virco Mfg. Corporation.

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names. It also offers wood casegoods under the Geiger name; freestanding furniture products under the Abak, Intent, Sense, and Envelop names; and healthcare products under the Palisade, Compass, Nala, Ava, and Nemschoff names, as well as provides Thrive portfolio of ergonomic solutions and textiles, and data analytics solutions. In addition, the company provides products for residential settings under the Eames, Nelson, Bubble Lamps, Airia, Ardea, Bumper, Burdick Group, Everywhere tables, Claw, Caper, Distil, Envelope, Formwork, Full Round, H Frame, I Beam, Landmark, Logic Mini, Logic Power Access Solutions, Renew, Rolled Arm, Scissor, Sled, Soft Pad, Swoop, Tone, Twist, Ward Bennett, and Wireframe names. Its products are used in institutional environments, including offices and related conference, lobby, and lounge areas, as well as general public areas, such as transportation terminals; health/science environments comprising hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities; industrial and educational settings; and residential and other environments. The company markets its products through its sales staff, own dealer network, independent dealers and retailers, and independent contract office furniture dealers, as well as through e-commerce Website. Herman Miller, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs. The company also provides folding, activity, office, computer, and mobile tables; and computer furniture, such as keyboard mouse trays, CPU holders, support columns, desks and workstations, specialty tables, instructor media stations and towers, and other products. In addition, it offers chair desks, combo units, and tablet arm units, as well as a returns and credenzas. Further, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, storage cabinets, and other items, as well as wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, including mobile tables for cafeterias, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, as well as manufactures stackable storage trucks. It serves educational institutions, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, as well as a through a dealer network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.