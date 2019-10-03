Comparing of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Its Rivals

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Heritage Commerce Corp and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 354,468,085.11% 10.70% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Heritage Commerce Corp and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp 41.65M 12 13.96 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Heritage Commerce Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Heritage Commerce Corp is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.71 2.46

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heritage Commerce Corp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Heritage Commerce Corp is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Heritage Commerce Corp’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Heritage Commerce Corp’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.