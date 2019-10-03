Comparing of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Its Rivals

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
75% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Heritage Commerce Corp and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|354,468,085.11%
|10.70%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|29.58%
|11.20%
|1.25%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Heritage Commerce Corp and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|41.65M
|12
|13.96
|Industry Average
|126.84M
|428.81M
|14.14
Heritage Commerce Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Heritage Commerce Corp is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.38
|1.71
|2.46
As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.67%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heritage Commerce Corp and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0.41%
|0.65%
|-0.08%
|-6.07%
|-19.44%
|9.08%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|4.76%
|4.27%
|4.83%
|3.95%
|13.71%
For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp was less bullish than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.82 shows that Heritage Commerce Corp is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Heritage Commerce Corp’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.
Dividends
Heritage Commerce Corp does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Heritage Commerce Corp’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
