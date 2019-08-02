Comparing of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) and Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN)

We are comparing Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) and Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 50 1.26 N/A 2.11 19.46 Unilever N.V. 58 0.00 N/A 3.92 14.74

In table 1 we can see Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and Unilever N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Unilever N.V. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Unilever N.V., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0.00% -43.1% 11.4% Unilever N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Unilever N.V. has a 0.51 beta and it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and Unilever N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Unilever N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is $70, with potential upside of 71.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and Unilever N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 9.4%. 4.2% are Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Unilever N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 2.91% -3.71% -23.61% -30.37% -21.05% -30.42% Unilever N.V. -3.59% -4.91% -3.38% 7.22% 0.68% 7.32%

For the past year Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has -30.42% weaker performance while Unilever N.V. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. It offers science-based products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through retail stores, sales representatives, sales officers, and independent service providers. It operates in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Lifebuoy, Signal, TRESemmÃ©, Zendium, Dermalogica, Murad, Kate Somerville, and REN brands. The Foods segment provides soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines, and spreads under the Knorr, HellmannÂ’s, Bango, RobertsonÂ’s, and Kissan brands. The Home Care segment provides home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products under the Dirt is Good, Surf, Comfort, Sunlight, Domestos, Pureit, and Radiant brands. The Refreshment segment offers ice cream and tea-based beverages under the Heartbrand, Magnum, Lipton, Ben & JerryÂ’s, Breyers, and PG Tips brands, as well as operates T2 stores. The company was formerly known as Margarine Unie N.V. and changed its name to Unilever N.V. in 1929. Unilever N.V. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Unilever N.V. is a subsidiary of The Unilever Group.