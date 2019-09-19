Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 2.46%. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.