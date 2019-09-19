Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 2.46%. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
