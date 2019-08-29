Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.04 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 35.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.