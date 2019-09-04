Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

This is a contrast between Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.14 N/A -0.29 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

A 0.96 beta means Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 4.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

On 6 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.