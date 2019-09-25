Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 2.17 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.96 beta means Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 4.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 38.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.