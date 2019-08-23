Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential upside of 224.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.