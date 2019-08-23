Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential upside of 224.28%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.