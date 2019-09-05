Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.72% and 65.14% respectively. About 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.