Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|108
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
