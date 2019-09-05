Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.