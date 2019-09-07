Comparing of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.89 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Analyst Ratings

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 27.75% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Insiders held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.