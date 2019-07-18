Comparing of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 14.91% and 6.71% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|-0.65%
|0.51%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.12%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
Summary
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 2 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
