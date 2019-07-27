Comparing of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|3.20
|N/A
|0.10
|108.48
Demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Target Hospitality Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Target Hospitality Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 average price target and a 54.28% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 99% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Comparatively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|1.61%
|4.17%
|5.81%
|8.81%
|0%
|6.55%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Target Hospitality Corp.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
