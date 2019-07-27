Comparing of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 3.20 N/A 0.10 108.48

Demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Target Hospitality Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Target Hospitality Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 average price target and a 54.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 99% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Comparatively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2% Target Hospitality Corp. 1.61% 4.17% 5.81% 8.81% 0% 6.55%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Target Hospitality Corp.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.