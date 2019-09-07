Comparing of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

As Conglomerates companies, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 67.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.