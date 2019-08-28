Comparing of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

As Conglomerates companies, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.55% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 2 of the 3 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.