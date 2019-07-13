Comparing of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Since Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.