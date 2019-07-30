Comparing of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

Since Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 4 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.