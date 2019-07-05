Comparing of Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Both Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.48 N/A 2.28 4.22 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance while Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 10.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.