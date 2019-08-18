Comparing of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 13.65 N/A -9.62 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 66.47 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.52 beta which makes it 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 11.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.